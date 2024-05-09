National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.60 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $433.90 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.32 and a 200 day moving average of $453.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,121. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

View Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.