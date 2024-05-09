National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 331.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,355 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 688,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 89,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 409.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

