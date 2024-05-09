Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

