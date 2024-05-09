Oshkosh Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

