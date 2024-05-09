Oshkosh Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

