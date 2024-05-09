Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

