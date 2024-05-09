Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,344,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,551,000 after purchasing an additional 121,159 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.90. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

