Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

CELH stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

