Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $835.67 million, a P/E ratio of 366.79 and a beta of 1.00. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,884 shares of company stock worth $1,099,255. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $166,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

