Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

ERJ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Down 0.7 %

ERJ opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

