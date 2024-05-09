Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTO opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

