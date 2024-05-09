Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

ZNTL opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 77,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.