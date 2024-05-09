Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Celsius Stock Performance
NASDAQ CELH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97.
Institutional Trading of Celsius
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Celsius
In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
