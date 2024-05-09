RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

