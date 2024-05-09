SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $197.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average is $222.65. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

