Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.