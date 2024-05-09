Spire Wealth Management Buys 20,815 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2,317.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 505.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

