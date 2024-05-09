Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

