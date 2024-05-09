Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

