Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

