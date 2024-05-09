Spire Wealth Management Has $796,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $309.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.85.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

