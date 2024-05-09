Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $899,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,188.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $115.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

