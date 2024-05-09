Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.