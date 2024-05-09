Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.