Spire Wealth Management Purchases 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

