Spire Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,495,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

