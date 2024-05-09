Spire Wealth Management Sells 645 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

