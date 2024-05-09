Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 29.7% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

