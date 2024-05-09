Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 248 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,373 shares of company stock worth $4,087,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

