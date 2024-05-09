Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 601 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 7,154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 774,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

