Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $273.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.