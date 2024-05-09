Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $516.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

