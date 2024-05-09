Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.