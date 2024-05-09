Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

