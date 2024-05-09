Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,313,000 after buying an additional 193,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,978,000 after buying an additional 346,652 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 234,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

