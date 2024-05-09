Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $218,201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 766,869 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 114,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.