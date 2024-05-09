Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 5,918 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 453,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 222,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMO opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

