Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 342,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $36,657,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

