Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $252.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

