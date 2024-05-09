Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

