Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.3 billion-$29.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.5 million.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.
