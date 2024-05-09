Telsey Advisory Group Increases a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $22.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

NYSE AKA opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $210.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $148.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.41 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

