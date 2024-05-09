The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,277 shares of company stock worth $37,687,884 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.21.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.