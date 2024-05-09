Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE UL opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

