USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 490 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $21,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

