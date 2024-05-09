VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMB. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 710.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 379,382 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 300,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,110 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 254,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

