Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after buying an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

