Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $267.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

