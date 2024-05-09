Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,744 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

