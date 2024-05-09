Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 284 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 359,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

