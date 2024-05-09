Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 12,486 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

